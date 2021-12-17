Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss Sells 2,801 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $235,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $266,907.29.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $510,224.00.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $76.17 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.