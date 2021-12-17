U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Lifted to “Outperform” at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CJS Securities currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on USPH. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of USPH opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

