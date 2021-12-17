Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,976,000 after buying an additional 378,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

