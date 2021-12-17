UBS Group Reiterates €133.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €126.75 ($142.42).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAF stock opened at €98.50 ($110.67) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €113.16. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.