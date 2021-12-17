UBS Group Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €151.75 ($170.51).

EPA ML traded up €0.40 ($0.45) during trading on Friday, reaching €138.95 ($156.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($120.17) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($147.02). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €135.57.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

