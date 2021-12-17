Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $28.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were well above his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Udemy has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

