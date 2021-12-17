UMA (UMA) Price Tops $8.94 on Major Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $8.94 or 0.00019308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $577.39 million and approximately $33.28 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00204311 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,484,228 coins and its circulating supply is 64,601,576 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

