Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMICY shares. HSBC downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

UMICY opened at $9.98 on Friday. Umicore has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

