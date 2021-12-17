Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 24.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Umpqua by 492.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $20,926,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Umpqua by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

