UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

