Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,700 ($62.11) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s previous close.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($49.56) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($62.11) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($63.43) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,231.82 ($55.92).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,982.50 ($52.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($49.17) and a one year high of GBX 4,924 ($65.07). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,904.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,061.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

