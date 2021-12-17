Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $83,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,091,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.23. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

