Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €35.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €35.50 ($39.89) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UN01. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($33.15) price target on Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.20 ($38.43).

UN01 stock opened at €40.96 ($46.02) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 1-year low of €27.08 ($30.43) and a 1-year high of €40.22 ($45.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

