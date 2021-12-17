United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $245.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $207.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.