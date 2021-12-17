United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Purchases $13,885.20 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Benjamin Mackovak acquired 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $13,885.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Mackovak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Benjamin Mackovak bought 10,800 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,184.00.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.93. 18,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $134.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.81. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,126,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 301,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

