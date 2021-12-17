Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on U shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $2,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,186,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock valued at $312,075,701. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:U traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.86. 184,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average of $129.82. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.