Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Critical Review

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Univest Financial and Truxton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $279.27 million 3.04 $46.92 million $3.41 8.46 Truxton $33.07 million 6.09 $11.15 million $4.85 14.43

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Univest Financial and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 34.22% 13.95% 1.56% Truxton 37.19% N/A N/A

Dividends

Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Univest Financial pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truxton pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Univest Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Univest Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Univest Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Univest Financial has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Univest Financial and Truxton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Univest Financial currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.85%. Given Univest Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Truxton.

Summary

Univest Financial beats Truxton on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004.

