Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 44.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130,067 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Upstart were worth $174,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $140.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion and a PE ratio of 175.80. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.71.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,819,531 shares of company stock worth $418,309,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

