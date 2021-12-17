Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

UBP stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

