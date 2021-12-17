Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.32. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $752.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

