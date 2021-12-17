Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.32. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $752.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
