UserTesting Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for UserTesting in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will earn ($1.81) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UserTesting’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on USER. Truist started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of USER opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

