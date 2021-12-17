UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USER. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of UserTesting stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

