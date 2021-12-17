V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. V.F. reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after purchasing an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. V.F. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

