Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director Sells $620,425.12 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $320.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.16. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.98 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after acquiring an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 565.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 684.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after acquiring an additional 199,651 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

