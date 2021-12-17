Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $326.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.91. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

