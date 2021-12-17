Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 267,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,371,503 shares.The stock last traded at $168.74 and had previously closed at $168.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average is $160.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

