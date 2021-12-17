Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

