Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

