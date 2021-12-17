Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,400 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the November 15th total of 424,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96.

