Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,251,000 after buying an additional 409,914 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 403,691 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $76.35 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $80.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

