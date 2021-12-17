Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

