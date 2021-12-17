Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.98. The stock had a trading volume of 391,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,785. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.11 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.