Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $428.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.11 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

