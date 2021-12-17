Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 962,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,253,000 after purchasing an additional 209,485 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.