Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 21.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $142,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $236.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.