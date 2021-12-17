Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VBLT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 64,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.