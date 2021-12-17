Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VBLT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 64,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.