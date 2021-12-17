VeChain Price Tops $0.0799 on Major Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $5.14 billion and approximately $297.78 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000140 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008504 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

