Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $254.23 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

