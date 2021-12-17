Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the November 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Portaro acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,960. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Venus Concept by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 329,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 262.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 244,347 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 71.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 122,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,425 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.23.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.