Venus Reward Token Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $230,907.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00198821 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.