Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.80

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 19606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEOEY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8486 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

About Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

