Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.8486 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

