Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
OEZVY opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Verbund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $23.00.
Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $930.42 million for the quarter.
About Verbund
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.