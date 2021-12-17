Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

OEZVY opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Verbund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $930.42 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verbund in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verbund has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

