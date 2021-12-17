Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Verbund from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Verbund from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verbund currently has an average rating of Sell.

Shares of OEZVY opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. Verbund has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $930.42 million during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

