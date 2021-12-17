VeriCoin Market Cap Reaches $940,474.24 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $940,474.24 and approximately $943.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.53 or 1.00291071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046058 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00033103 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.80 or 0.00947952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,409,168 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

