Veritas Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,248,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 2.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $480,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

BABA stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,661,063. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $331.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.96 and its 200-day moving average is $175.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

