Verso (VSO) Price Hits $0.0924

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Verso has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $76,626.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0924 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00053275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.90 or 0.08303693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.45 or 0.99859229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002740 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

