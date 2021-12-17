Verus Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

