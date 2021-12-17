Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 823.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

T stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 197.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

