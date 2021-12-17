Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 317 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

